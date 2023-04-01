I see you have Javascript disabled. Good for you.

Can't say I blame you. Most websites these days try to get you to download two megs of tracking javascript to show you 3kb of text. It's total bullshit and I'm 100% behind your decision to disable it.



However, this is a game website, and it's not gonna work without JS enabled. All of our Javascript weighs in at under 100kb, and none of it is for ads, creepy cursor tracking, or any of that dodgy bullshit - it's all for convenient interface stuff. View the source if you don't believe me.



I hope you'll consider enabling Javascript and playing my game.



Thanks!